Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) went up by 0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.12. The company’s stock price has collected -16.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/23 that Lucid’s Production Jumps Over a Lowered Bar. The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LCID) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Lucid Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.43, which is $4.15 above the current price. LCID currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCID was 33.96M shares.

LCID’s Market Performance

LCID stocks went down by -16.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.72% and a quarterly performance of -17.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.70% for Lucid Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for LCID stocks with a simple moving average of -30.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to LCID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LCID Trading at 16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5645.11 for the present operating margin

-471.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -9515.55. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.43.