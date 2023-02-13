Here’s Our Rant About Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went up by 8.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected -12.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -0.96.

SBFM currently public float of 18.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 366.71K shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went down by -12.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.57% and a quarterly performance of 38.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.11% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.40% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.02% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM fell by -12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0540. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw 56.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Sebaaly Camille, the CFO/Secretary of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Sebaaly Camille is holding 144,465 shares at $30,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -10.40 for asset returns.