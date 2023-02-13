Here’s Our Rant About Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s stock price has collected -9.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 0.98.

PINS currently public float of 582.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 12.06M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -9.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.03% and a quarterly performance of 16.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.51% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $27 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PINS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.49. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $26.31 back on Feb 01. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 206,715 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $197,325 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 54,884 shares at $26.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $1,443,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.