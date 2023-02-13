Here’s Our Rant About Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 11.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/21 that Novavax, AMC, Orphazyme, Corsair Gaming: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.36, which is $0.45 above the current price. CRSR currently public float of 41.33M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 546.02K shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

CRSR stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.51% and a quarterly performance of 6.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Corsair Gaming Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.13% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRSR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

CRSR Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.47. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from La Thi L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, La Thi L now owns 196,543 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Potter Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 3,585 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Potter Michael G is holding 30,665 shares at $49,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.98 for the present operating margin

+21.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at -4.43. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.