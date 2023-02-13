Here’s How Your Trade WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Aggressively Right Now

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) went down by -16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.50. The company’s stock price has collected 81.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ :WETG) Right Now?

WETG currently public float of 62.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WETG was 2.05M shares.

WETG’s Market Performance

WETG stocks went up by 81.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.35% and a quarterly performance of -30.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.99% for WeTrade Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.37% for WETG stocks with a simple moving average of -85.73% for the last 200 days.

WETG Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.81%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG rose by +81.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3883. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw 60.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.