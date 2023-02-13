Here’s How Your Trade Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Aggressively Right Now

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.57. The company’s stock price has collected -14.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is $14.44 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 25.30M and currently shorts hold a 17.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 1.57M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -14.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.10% and a quarterly performance of 47.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.23% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 79.53% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +306.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.44. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 52.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROSATI MARIO M, who sale 98,083 shares at the price of $36.42 back on Feb 07. After this action, ROSATI MARIO M now owns 0 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $3,572,379 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,043 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 162,114 shares at $1,071,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.