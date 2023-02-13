Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Just Got Our Attention

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 1.67.

GTE currently public float of 337.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 3.50M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.31% and a quarterly performance of -22.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of -26.31% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9303. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 635,109 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $43,500 using the latest closing price.