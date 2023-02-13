EHang Holdings Limited (EH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) went down by -11.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EH) Right Now?

EH currently public float of 36.94M and currently shorts hold a 21.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EH was 2.28M shares.

EH’s Market Performance

EH stocks went down by -9.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of 244.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.74% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.25% for EH stocks with a simple moving average of 64.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at 21.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 45.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Equity return is now at value -125.40, with -64.80 for asset returns.