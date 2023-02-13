Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Just Got Our Attention

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE :DDL) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $45.89, which is $1.12 above the current price. DDL currently public float of 109.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDL was 667.73K shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.11% and a quarterly performance of 75.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.37% for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.25% for DDL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDL reach a price target of $4.20, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for DDL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

DDL Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Limited saw 21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.46 for the present operating margin

+19.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited stands at -33.39. Equity return is now at value -477.30, with -21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.