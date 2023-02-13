Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.76. The company’s stock price has collected -5.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 92.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.06, which is $11.83 above the current price. AMD currently public float of 1.61B and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMD was 61.94M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD stocks went down by -5.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.98% and a quarterly performance of 35.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.64% for AMD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $76 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to AMD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.66. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $85.19 back on Feb 06. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,516,945 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $2,555,727 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP & CSO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 16,153 shares at $70.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 113,875 shares at $1,146,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+36.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.