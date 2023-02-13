Can Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Remain Competitive?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) went down by -20.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price has collected -20.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :SRTS) Right Now?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRTS is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sensus Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.40, which is $7.96 above the current price. SRTS currently public float of 12.77M and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRTS was 286.85K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS stocks went down by -20.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.90% and a quarterly performance of -7.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Sensus Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.41% for SRTS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTS

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SRTS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

SRTS Trading at -9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS fell by -20.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Sardano Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $14.13 back on Sep 13. After this action, Sardano Michael now owns 49,519 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $70,628 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare Inc., sale 15,794 shares at $12.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,130,293 shares at $198,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. Equity return is now at value 62.50, with 50.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.