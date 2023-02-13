Buy or Sell Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) went up by 9.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :PGY) Right Now?

PGY currently public float of 451.76M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGY was 3.01M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stocks went up by 5.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.03% and a quarterly performance of -3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.23% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.02% for PGY stocks with a simple moving average of -80.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGY reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PGY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to PGY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PGY Trading at 26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +5.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0782. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.