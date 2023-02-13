Buy or Sell Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE :KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 0.92.

KMI currently public float of 1.98B and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMI was 13.68M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.24% and a quarterly performance of 4.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for KMI stocks with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KMI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

KMI Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Schlosser John W, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $18.44 back on Jan 25. After this action, Schlosser John W now owns 19,719 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $27,660 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 21,219 shares at $27,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.