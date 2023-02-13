A Lesson to Learn: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went up by 41.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s stock price has collected 30.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Top Ships Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $200.00. TOPS currently public float of 10.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 2.98M shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went up by 30.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.04% and a quarterly performance of -48.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.74% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -68.59% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +45.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +36.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4243. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw 45.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.