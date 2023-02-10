Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) went down by -7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $258.43. The company’s stock price has collected -6.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :WTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTW is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $264.88, which is $23.16 above the current price. WTW currently public float of 107.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTW was 526.55K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW stocks went down by -6.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.69% and a quarterly performance of 5.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.74% for WTW stocks with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $260 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $303. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WTW, setting the target price at $247 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

WTW Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $252.60. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $235.07 back on Nov 21. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 83,355 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $1,175,374 using the latest closing price.

WICKES GENE H, the Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 8,112 shares at $235.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that WICKES GENE H is holding 61,563 shares at $1,906,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.76 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +23.74. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.