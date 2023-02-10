Why Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went down by -5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.61. The company’s stock price has collected -6.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.89, which is $2.77 above the current price. UNVR currently public float of 161.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 1.57M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went down by -6.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Univar Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.13% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNVR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.83. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 134,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 6,970 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $225,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.02 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.83. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.