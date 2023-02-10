Why Teradyne Inc. (TER)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.29. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TER currently public float of 154.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.60M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.59% and a quarterly performance of 24.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Teradyne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of 15.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.82. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 23.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Mehta Sanjay, who sale 7,992 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Mehta Sanjay now owns 58,926 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $879,120 using the latest closing price.

Gray Charles Jeffrey, the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of Teradyne Inc., sale 686 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Gray Charles Jeffrey is holding 23,270 shares at $68,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 23.60 for asset returns.