We Analyzed the Future Direction of FinVolution Group (FINV), Here is What We Found

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FinVolution Group (NYSE :FINV) Right Now?

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FINV is at 0.60.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FINV currently public float of 126.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FINV was 956.72K shares.

FINV’s Market Performance

FINV stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.74% and a quarterly performance of 26.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for FinVolution Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.25% for FINV stocks with a simple moving average of 24.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FINV

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FINV reach a price target of $6.20. The rating they have provided for FINV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FINV, setting the target price at $5.33 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

FINV Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FINV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FINV rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, FinVolution Group saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FINV

Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 12.10 for asset returns.