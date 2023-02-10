We Analyzed the Future Direction of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), Here is What We Found

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :DFLI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $6.5 above the current price. DFLI currently public float of 9.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFLI was 63.32K shares.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.27% and a quarterly performance of -11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for DFLI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFLI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for DFLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DFLI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

DFLI Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -36.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+37.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at +3.76. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.