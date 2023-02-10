The Chart for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) went down by -27.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s stock price has collected -30.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ :VWE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.40, which is $1.98 above the current price. VWE currently public float of 33.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VWE was 315.71K shares.

VWE’s Market Performance

VWE stocks went down by -30.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.77% and a quarterly performance of -10.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.00% for VWE stocks with a simple moving average of -62.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VWE reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for VWE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to VWE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

VWE Trading at -37.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares sank -35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. saw -38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP, who sale 1 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Jan 10. After this action, Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP now owns 5,333,334 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., valued at $3 using the latest closing price.

Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP, the 10% Owner of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., sale 1 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP is holding 5,666,667 shares at $4 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.22 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stands at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.