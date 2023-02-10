The Chart for Nucor Corporation (NUE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s stock price has collected -7.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Nucor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.75, which is -$16.26 below the current price. NUE currently public float of 255.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 1.93M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went down by -7.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.22% and a quarterly performance of 21.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.74% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $172 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to NUE, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

NUE Trading at 8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.84. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from QUERY KENNETH REX, who sale 1,962 shares at the price of $177.99 back on Feb 03. After this action, QUERY KENNETH REX now owns 74,138 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $349,217 using the latest closing price.

Utermark D. Chad, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 45,357 shares at $177.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Utermark D. Chad is holding 172,629 shares at $8,034,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with 30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.