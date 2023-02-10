The Chart for Accenture plc (ACN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) went up by 0.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $356.53. The company’s stock price has collected -3.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/16/22 that Accenture Expects Higher Earnings in 2023. Why the Stock Is Down Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE :ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.25.

ACN currently public float of 657.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACN was 2.14M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN stocks went down by -3.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of 6.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Accenture plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ACN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $289 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.17. In addition, Accenture plc saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 6,511 shares at the price of $288.31 back on Feb 03. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 26,920 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,877,175 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Manish, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture plc, sale 1,874 shares at $287.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sharma Manish is holding 2,980 shares at $538,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 15.30 for asset returns.