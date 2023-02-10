Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) went down by -2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE :TRNO) Right Now?

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRNO is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Terreno Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.45, which is $2.78 above the current price. TRNO currently public float of 74.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRNO was 407.07K shares.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO stocks went down by -3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.58% and a quarterly performance of 13.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Terreno Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.11% for TRNO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRNO reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for TRNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to TRNO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

TRNO Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.97. In addition, Terreno Realty Corporation saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from CARLSON LEROY E, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.49 back on Dec 02. After this action, CARLSON LEROY E now owns 37,791 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation, valued at $233,960 using the latest closing price.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, the Director of Terreno Realty Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M is holding 105,518 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.59 for the present operating margin

+51.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corporation stands at +39.18. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.