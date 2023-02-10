Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected -7.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX :TMQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMQ is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.35. TMQ currently public float of 116.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMQ was 294.84K shares.

TMQ’s Market Performance

TMQ stocks went down by -7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.89% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Trilogy Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.50% for TMQ stocks with a simple moving average of -13.83% for the last 200 days.

TMQ Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMQ fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6721. In addition, Trilogy Metals Inc. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMQ starting from Sanders Elaine, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sanders Elaine now owns 1,652,362 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Sanders Elaine, the VP and CFO of Trilogy Metals Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Sanders Elaine is holding 1,603,564 shares at $680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMQ

Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.41.