Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ :PYCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Paycor HCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.25, which is $8.58 above the current price. PYCR currently public float of 174.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYCR was 510.05K shares.

PYCR’s Market Performance

PYCR stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.76% and a quarterly performance of -1.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Paycor HCM Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.56% for PYCR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYCR stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for PYCR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PYCR in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $28 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYCR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PYCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYCR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

PYCR Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYCR fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Paycor HCM Inc. saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYCR starting from Geene Alice L, who sale 1,147 shares at the price of $24.22 back on Jan 30. After this action, Geene Alice L now owns 57,956 shares of Paycor HCM Inc., valued at $27,780 using the latest closing price.

Corr Jonathan, the Director of Paycor HCM Inc., sale 1,508 shares at $23.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Corr Jonathan is holding 24,326 shares at $35,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.52 for the present operating margin

+41.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycor HCM Inc. stands at -27.86. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.