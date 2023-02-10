Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $363.36. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/21 that Alibaba, Bitcoin, Exxon, Square: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESS) Right Now?

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESS is at 0.77.

ESS currently public float of 63.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESS was 553.44K shares.

ESS’s Market Performance

ESS stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.45% and a quarterly performance of 13.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Essex Property Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for ESS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ESS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $267 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESS reach a price target of $226. The rating they have provided for ESS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

ESS Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESS fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.42. In addition, Essex Property Trust Inc. saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESS starting from Johnson Amal M, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $218.44 back on Dec 02. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 500 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc., valued at $109,220 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amal M, the Director of Essex Property Trust Inc., purchase 500 shares at $218.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Johnson Amal M is holding 2,000 shares at $109,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESS

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.