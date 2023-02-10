Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) went down by -3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/22 that Big Lots, Hibbett Become Latest Retailers to Show Inflation Pain

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE :BIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Big Lots Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

BIG currently public float of 28.16M and currently shorts hold a 29.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIG was 1.13M shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stocks went down by -11.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.32% and a quarterly performance of -8.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Big Lots Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.22% for BIG stocks with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BIG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.14. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw 11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Padovano Nicholas E, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $34.30 back on Apr 06. After this action, Padovano Nicholas E now owns 25,979 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $147,490 using the latest closing price.

Padovano Nicholas E, the Executive Vice President of Big Lots Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $34.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Padovano Nicholas E is holding 25,841 shares at $121,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.00 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at +2.89. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.