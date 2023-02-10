Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Akamai CEO Tom Leighton Is Scooping Up Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.75.

AKAM currently public float of 154.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.35M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went down by -6.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Akamai Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.84% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of -6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $91 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKAM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

AKAM Trading at -2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.06. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 286 shares at the price of $87.47 back on Feb 07. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 11,244 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,016 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 282 shares at $88.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 10,958 shares at $25,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.32 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +18.83. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.