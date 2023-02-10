QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) went up by 18.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.08. The company’s stock price has collected 9.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ :QNST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QNST is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for QuinStreet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.85, which is -$3.44 below the current price. QNST currently public float of 51.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QNST was 267.91K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST stocks went up by 9.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.88% and a quarterly performance of 28.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for QuinStreet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.17% for QNST stocks with a simple moving average of 44.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QNST reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for QNST stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

QNST Trading at 20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Simons James R., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.97 back on May 12. After this action, Simons James R. now owns 44,841 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $99,700 using the latest closing price.

Wong Gregory, the CFO of QuinStreet Inc., sale 9,101 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Wong Gregory is holding 185,486 shares at $100,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+9.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at -0.90. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.