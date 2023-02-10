PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Just Got Our Attention

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCE) Right Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 2.57.

PDCE currently public float of 90.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCE was 847.80K shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of -21.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for PDC Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for PDCE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $97 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCE, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.42. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw -0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $67.08 back on Feb 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 548,228 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $134,160 using the latest closing price.

Meyers R Scott, the SVP, CFO of PDC Energy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $67.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Meyers R Scott is holding 166,690 shares at $168,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Equity return is now at value 57.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.