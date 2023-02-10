Maximus Inc. (MMS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) went up by 9.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.78. The company’s stock price has collected 9.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE :MMS) Right Now?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMS is at 0.72.

MMS currently public float of 60.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMS was 405.57K shares.

MMS’s Market Performance

MMS stocks went up by 9.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.86% and a quarterly performance of 39.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Maximus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.45% for MMS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $105 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for MMS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MMS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MMS Trading at 13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.93. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from FRANCIS DAVID, who sale 3,632 shares at the price of $74.68 back on Jan 04. After this action, FRANCIS DAVID now owns 10,026 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $271,238 using the latest closing price.

RUDDY RAYMOND B, the Director of Maximus Inc., purchase 5,730 shares at $69.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that RUDDY RAYMOND B is holding 109,030 shares at $400,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+18.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +4.40. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.