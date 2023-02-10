Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Just Got Our Attention

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.14. The company’s stock price has collected -2.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that Big Pension Sells Apple, Block, and Estée Lauder Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE :MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.91.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

MMC currently public float of 490.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMC was 1.61M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stocks went down by -2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of 5.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.98% for MMC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $175 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MMC, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MMC Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.98. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 2,900 shares at the price of $173.70 back on Feb 08. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 75,447 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $503,731 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 5,750 shares at $171.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 78,347 shares at $988,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 10.10 for asset returns.