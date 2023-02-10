Magna International Inc. (MGA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE :MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGA is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Magna International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.40, which is $6.91 above the current price. MGA currently public float of 285.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.13M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.73% and a quarterly performance of 15.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for MGA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $74 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGA, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MGA Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.38. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+9.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.