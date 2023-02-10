Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) went down by -3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.03. The company’s stock price has collected -8.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ :TNDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TNDM currently public float of 62.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNDM was 977.45K shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stocks went down by -8.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.20% and a quarterly performance of 11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for TNDM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNDM reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for TNDM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TNDM, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

TNDM Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.81. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from BERGER DAVID B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, BERGER DAVID B now owns 3,029 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $402,500 using the latest closing price.

BERGER DAVID B, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $40.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that BERGER DAVID B is holding 3,029 shares at $604,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.