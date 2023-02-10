Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $552.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Align Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $314.56, which is -$6.82 below the current price. ALGN currently public float of 73.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 1.08M shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went down by -10.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.38% and a quarterly performance of 78.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Align Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.58% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of 31.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $307 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGN, setting the target price at $620 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

ALGN Trading at 38.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +37.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.03. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 52.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Morici John, who purchase 587 shares at the price of $341.84 back on Feb 08. After this action, Morici John now owns 8,204 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $200,660 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology Inc., purchase 2,928 shares at $341.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 188,417 shares at $999,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.