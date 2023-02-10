Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Chemours Company (CC)?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $2.67 above the current price. CC currently public float of 149.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 1.03M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.72% and a quarterly performance of 10.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.00% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CC Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Sparks Edwin C, who sale 22,142 shares at the price of $43.59 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sparks Edwin C now owns 101,038 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $965,170 using the latest closing price.

Ralhan Sameer, the SVP, CFO of The Chemours Company, sale 20,175 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ralhan Sameer is holding 313,506 shares at $807,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Equity return is now at value 76.50, with 11.90 for asset returns.