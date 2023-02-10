Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went down by -2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $157.77. The company’s stock price has collected -9.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Wall Street Isn’t Fond of T. Rowe Price, but Maybe You Should Be

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.31, which is -$23.04 below the current price. TROW currently public float of 219.11M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.86M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went down by -9.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of 7.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.68% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $125 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to TROW, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.88. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Higginbotham Robert C.T., who sale 6,619 shares at the price of $120.48 back on Dec 09. After this action, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now owns 70,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $797,451 using the latest closing price.

Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 6,974 shares at $120.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi is holding 129,436 shares at $840,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.47 for the present operating margin

+84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 19.50 for asset returns.