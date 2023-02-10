Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

Is It Worth Investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ :PPC) Right Now?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.30, which is $1.09 above the current price. PPC currently public float of 40.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPC was 739.88K shares.

PPC’s Market Performance

PPC stocks went up by 1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly performance of -0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.83% for PPC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to PPC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw 6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 33,471 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Aug 22. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 260,345 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $1,006,135 using the latest closing price.

Sandri Fabio, the President and CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 77,741 shares at $34.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Sandri Fabio is holding 293,816 shares at $2,675,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.64 for the present operating margin

+8.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +0.21. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.