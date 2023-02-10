Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Oatly Group AB (OTLY)?

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s stock price has collected -21.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/19/22 that Deflated IPO Stocks Haunt New-Issue Market

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OTLY currently public float of 310.77M and currently shorts hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 5.52M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stocks went down by -21.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Oatly Group AB. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.55% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of -28.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTLY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OTLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTLY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to OTLY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 27th of the previous year.

OTLY Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -20.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -23.70 for asset returns.