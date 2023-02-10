Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 0.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

IRWD currently public float of 150.89M and currently shorts hold a 10.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 1.84M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went down by -2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.90% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IRWD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 110,962 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Jan 05. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 712,440 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,339,311 using the latest closing price.

Rickard Jason, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Rickard Jason is holding 348,736 shares at $334,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.12 for the present operating margin

+99.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +127.72. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.