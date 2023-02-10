Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRT is at 1.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

IRT currently public float of 222.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRT was 1.83M shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT stocks went down by -1.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.73% and a quarterly performance of 16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Independence Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for IRT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for IRT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IRT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

IRT Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.53. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+28.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +17.62. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.