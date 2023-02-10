Is Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) a Keeper?

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SPRB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Spruce Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.71, which is $5.29 above the current price. SPRB currently public float of 23.52M and currently shorts hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRB was 1.46M shares.

SPRB’s Market Performance

SPRB stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.94% and a quarterly performance of 185.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.41% for Spruce Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for SPRB stocks with a simple moving average of 80.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SPRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SPRB stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

SPRB Trading at 60.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +170.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRB fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Spruce Biosciences Inc. saw 173.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRB

Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -40.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.