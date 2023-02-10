Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) a Keeper?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.74. The company’s stock price has collected -2.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.56 x from its present earnings ratio.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is -$1.46 below the current price. PSEC currently public float of 289.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.30M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stocks went down by -2.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.67% and a quarterly performance of 1.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.71% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for PSEC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw 6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Van Dask Kristin Lea, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 11. After this action, Van Dask Kristin Lea now owns 58,517 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $31,909 using the latest closing price.

Stark Eugene S, the Director of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Stark Eugene S is holding 52,000 shares at $13,100 based on the most recent closing price.