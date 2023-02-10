Is First Solar Inc. (FSLR) a Keeper?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 186.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.28, which is $9.05 above the current price. FSLR currently public float of 101.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.66M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -2.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.13% and a quarterly performance of 11.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.09% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 37.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $188, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSLR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

FSLR Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.31. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 9.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 600 shares at the price of $125.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 18,888 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $75,408 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 600 shares at $134.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 19,185 shares at $80,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.