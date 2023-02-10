Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went down by -1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $288.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $250.52, which is $19.19 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 237.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.52M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went down by -5.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly performance of 2.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.86% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SHW, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SHW Trading at -4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.18. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from MORIKIS JOHN G, who purchase 2,207 shares at the price of $226.70 back on Jan 27. After this action, MORIKIS JOHN G now owns 231,344 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $500,327 using the latest closing price.

Binns Justin T, the President, The Americas Group of The Sherwin-Williams Company, sale 1,542 shares at $259.99 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Binns Justin T is holding 6,877 shares at $400,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+40.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. Equity return is now at value 73.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.