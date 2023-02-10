Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Hormel’s Revenue Slips 5% on Fewer Turkey Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE :HRL) Right Now?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRL is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Hormel Foods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.99, which is $1.71 above the current price. HRL currently public float of 287.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRL was 1.73M shares.

HRL’s Market Performance

HRL stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of -6.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for Hormel Foods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.53% for HRL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HRL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HRL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on March 15th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HRL, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

HRL Trading at -3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.11. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Connor Patrick J, who sale 1,577 shares at the price of $46.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, Connor Patrick J now owns 22,682 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $73,930 using the latest closing price.

Snee James P, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 31,283 shares at $47.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Snee James P is holding 234,999 shares at $1,490,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at +8.03. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.