Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.54. The company’s stock price has collected -5.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE :HI) Right Now?

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HI is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Hillenbrand Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $20.61 above the current price. HI currently public float of 68.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HI was 350.58K shares.

HI’s Market Performance

HI stocks went down by -5.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.86% and a quarterly performance of 3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Hillenbrand Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for HI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HI stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for HI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HI in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $44 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HI reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for HI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2019.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HI, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

HI Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HI fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.37. In addition, Hillenbrand Inc. saw 8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HI starting from Whitted J Michael, who sale 4,132 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Dec 02. After this action, Whitted J Michael now owns 12,645 shares of Hillenbrand Inc., valued at $214,864 using the latest closing price.

TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H, the Sr. Vice President of Hillenbrand Inc., sale 3,471 shares at $53.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H is holding 46,327 shares at $185,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.02 for the present operating margin

+30.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillenbrand Inc. stands at +7.10. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.