Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $645.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

Is It Worth Investing in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGO) Right Now?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Broadcom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $664.50, which is $56.23 above the current price. AVGO currently public float of 408.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGO was 2.32M shares.

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.26% and a quarterly performance of 24.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Broadcom Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for AVGO stocks with a simple moving average of 13.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $659 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $555, previously predicting the price at $540. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AVGO, setting the target price at $690 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

AVGO Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $588.99. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from FERNANDEZ RAUL J, who sale 1,170 shares at the price of $575.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now owns 1,953 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $672,750 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JUSTINE, the Director of Broadcom Inc., sale 170 shares at $574.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that PAGE JUSTINE is holding 2,981 shares at $97,726 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +34.62. Equity return is now at value 51.30, with 15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.