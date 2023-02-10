Here’s Our Rant About Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ :MEOH) Right Now?

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEOH is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Methanex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.55, which is -$6.35 below the current price. MEOH currently public float of 69.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEOH was 319.75K shares.

MEOH’s Market Performance

MEOH stocks went up by 0.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.66% and a quarterly performance of 40.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Methanex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for MEOH stocks with a simple moving average of 26.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MEOH stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for MEOH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MEOH in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $60 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEOH reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for MEOH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

MEOH Trading at 21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEOH rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.35. In addition, Methanex Corporation saw 33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methanex Corporation stands at +8.21. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.