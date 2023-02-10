Here’s Our Rant About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) went down by -2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/30/23 that GE HealthCare’s First Solo Earnings Were Strong

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.39 x from its present earnings ratio.

GEHC currently public float of 453.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEHC was 3.72M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.22% for GEHC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.64% for the last 200 days.

GEHC Trading at 7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -3.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.43. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 17.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.75 for the present operating margin

+39.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.